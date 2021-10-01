Johnny Depp is not going to say goodbye to the role of Jack Sparrow. Captain Jack Sparrow!

The online edition radiokp.ru is registered by Roskomnadzor, certificate El No. FS77-76389 dated July 26, 2019.

Founder and editorial office of Komsomolskaya Pravda Publishing House JSC. General Director: Sungorkin Vladimir Nikolaevich.

Publisher: Gemst Vladislav Alexandrovich. Chief editor: Kuzmin Dmitry Vladimirovich. Project Director: Stanislav Gennadievich Leonidov.

radiokpweb@kp.ru telephone of the editorial office: +7 (495) 665-75-28 127015, Moscow, st. Novodmitrovskaya, 5a, building 8, floor 7

Exclusive rights to materials posted in the online publication radiokp.ru (www.radiokp.ru), in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on the protection of the results of intellectual activity, belong to JSC “Publishing House” Komsomolskaya Pravda “©, and are not subject to use by other persons in any no form whatsoever without the written permission of the copyright holder.

acquisition of rights: +7 (495) 970-19-51 (kp@kp.ru)

Messages and comments of readers of the online edition are posted without preliminary editing. The editors reserve the right to remove them from the site or edit them if these messages and comments are an abuse of freedom of the media or a violation of other legal requirements.

Age category 16+.

Personal data processing policy.

Show business news on Teleprogramma.pro

Sports news on Sportkp.ru