Johnny Depp suffers another high-profile defeat in court against Amber Heard

About two weeks ago, 57-year-old Johnny Depp appeared in court with new charges against his ex-wife, 34-year-old Amber Heard. The actor said that the Aquaman star has not yet donated all the money received after the divorce to charity. In 2017, Hurd took $ 7 million from him and promised to donate it to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. At the moment, she has paid no more than a million.

However, today it became known that Johnny Depp was officially denied permission to appeal against a court decision in a case of violent actions against an ex-wife.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Mr. Caldecott, considered that Amber Heard’s failure to fulfill her obligations to charities could significantly affect the course of the case. But the appellate court said that questions about how much money she donated were irrelevant to the proceedings between the spouses.

Press Secretary Amber Heard said: “We are not surprised by the court’s refusal to appeal Mr. Depp. The evidence presented earlier in the case was comprehensive and conclusive. Again, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed acts of domestic violence against Amber at least 12 times, as a result of which she had every reason to fear for her life. Mr. Depp’s demand for important new evidence is nothing more than a strategy for the press and has been firmly rejected by the court. “