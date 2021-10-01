Johnny Depp will not be able to challenge the slander of the beating of Amber Heard

At the end of August 2020, the libel trial against The Sun was completed (the tabloid wrote that the star beat and humiliated his wife Amber Heard). In early November, the High Court of London refused to satisfy the actor’s claim, and also did not award Depp compensation for the damage allegedly caused to his reputation.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

At the end of 2020, Depp asked for permission to appeal the decision, saying that the judge did not properly assess the evidence and called for a retrial. The actor’s legal team attempted to present new evidence that they claimed undermined Heard’s credibility as a witness.

Depp’s lawyer, Andrew Caldecott, said Heard spoke “calculating and manipulative lies,” promising to donate $ 7 million to charity, claiming the money was never paid. Lawyers for the News Group newspaper, publisher of The Sun, responded by saying that Hurd would donate the money over 10 years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Today, the Court of Appeal denied Depp an appeal: “The hearing was complete and fair, and the judge gave an exhaustive basis for his conclusions, which, as has been proven, were not even distorted by any error.”

Recall that after the court decision Johnny Depp was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.