Johnny Depp’s daughter plays “Catwoman” in the new film

At the end of 2021, the drama “Wolf” about people who consider themselves beasts will be released.

On September 30, Focus Features released a trailer for the new film Wolf, about people who think they are animals. The film stars Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose and George McKay, known for Captain Fantastic, 1917 and The True Story of the Kelly Gang.

The main character of the picture is a guy who believes that he is a wolf, for some reason, born in a human body. His parents poison him to a hospital where psychiatrists work with the same “animals”. There, a young man meets a “wild cat”, and together they have to finally understand who they really are.

The trailer is mesmerizing with the way the actors move and behave in imitation of animals. It should be noted that the genre is not a thriller, but a drama. The creators of the picture do not frighten the audience with stories about werewolves, but deeply explore issues of identity.

Johnny Depp’s 22-year-old daughter accentuated her figure with a pink outfit from ChanelLily-Rose chose a suit from the 2014 collection.

The film is set to premiere in American theaters on December 3, 2021. Nothing is known about the Russian box office yet.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.