Jolie admitted that problems in her personal life affected her career

Angelina Jolie, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, talked about how her personal problems have affected her career in recent years. RIA Novosti, 22.04.2021
MOSCOW, April 22 – RIA Novosti. Angelina Jolie, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, talked about how her personal problems have affected her career in recent years. Shortly before the start of the divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt, which has been going on for more than four years, the Oscar winner was seriously interested in directing. Before that, she actually left acting and stopped acting in blockbusters like “Lara Croft” or “Salt”, which made her famous all over the world. Between 2013 and 2016, Angelina Jolie managed to shoot the dramas “Unbroken” and “First they killed my father. “, which were warmly received by the audience and critics. However, she soon had to leave her beloved work. This year, with the participation of the actress, two premieres are planned at once: in May – the thriller by Taylor Sheridan “Those Who Wish Me Death”, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Corit, and in November – “The Eternals” based on comics “Marvel”.
