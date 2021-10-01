Jolie and Pitt were dragged into the longest and most expensive trial | moika78.ru

Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been suing for child custody after a divorce for several years. The case dragged on, claiming a serious record for the duration, and the former spouses, apparently, decided to completely let go of the multimillion-dollar royalties for famous paintings in this battle.

A woman is scary in anger, and when this woman is a world famous star with a huge wallet and six children, no one can stop her. Jolie still managed to get the private judge John Oderkirk removed from the case.

The actress suspected the judge and her ex-husband’s lawyer in a relationship that cannot be called exclusively business. The suspicion arose after the judge granted Pitt preliminary joint custody of the children. Although Jolie demanded sole custody. But Pitt decided to appeal the removal of Oderkirk.

Officially, the marriage of the spouses was dissolved in 2019, and from that moment on, the former lovers will not resolve the issue of custody in any way. Influential American lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said in an interview with Us Weekly that, according to his estimates, the feuding Jolie and Pitt during this time managed to lose a huge fortune in litigation.

We are talking about “hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions.” And these expenses can only increase if the actors do not moderate their ardor.

There is nothing more expensive than hotly contested custody. I’m sure both of these people can afford to go ahead with the trial, which is not a reason for this, but spending probably won’t be an important factor for either of them given their available wealth.

– concluded the lawyer.

Considering that Pitt is not going to give up and will take revenge on Jolie by filing various appeals, Mr. and Mrs. Smith will have to invest a lot of effort, nerves, patience and money to wait for the final court decision.

