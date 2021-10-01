Jos Verstappen: Max can overtake anywhere

At one time, former Formula 1 racer Jos Verstappen taught his son Max a lot. He brought him to karting quite early and was very demanding of him, but it gave results.

Jos Verstappen: “Max took the lead himself. He was four and a half years old when he said he wanted to go karting. At that time I was still competing in Formula 1 for Arrows. Of course, I myself was already thinking about how to put him behind the wheel of the kart, but I wanted to wait. It seemed to me that when he was six years old, he would understand everything better. But no. Max stated unequivocally that he wanted to go karting.

At six years old, he was ahead of his peers. But at that age he had to fight with racers who are eight, nine or ten years old. It was a little slower then. He took a big step forward on the day when the go-kart track in Genk, where we were constantly racing, closed. We drove to the track, which Max hardly knew, but immediately showed excellent speed there.

I didn’t have to explain to him the trajectories in different turns. Then I thought, “Now he understands everything.” When we returned to the track in Genk, there, too, an amazing step forward was immediately noticeable.

At that time, Formula 1 was still far away. Don’t forget that at first we lived in the Benelux countries. We had no idea how Max would cope with rivals from Italy, Great Britain or France. Consequently, it was necessary to compete in international championships, and this was possible only from the age of 12.

When Max was still racing in karting, I tried to convey to him as much of my experience as possible, because he had to keep a lot in his head – piloting, overtaking style, methods of setting up the kart. It seemed to me that there are serious problems associated with overtaking, because overtaking can be wrong. If Max wasted time when overtaking, I tried to explain to him how best to get ahead of the opponent.

It got to the point that I forbade him to attack on straights or in those sections where, in my opinion, it was too easy. I told him: “You can attack here, there and there, and nowhere else.” And all these were turns where the rest would not attack. This is one of the reasons why it seems today that when driving a Formula 1 car, Max can overtake anywhere. Overtaking is not a matter of luck. The rider must watch his opponent, find out his weaknesses and attack. Max has absorbed this over the years of kart training.

Some qualities have always been inherent in Max. His inner calmness is a trait of his character, it is impossible to educate. I know that I have a difficult character, and I demand a lot from Max, but he has to come to terms with it. He has always been very strong psychologically. Through numerous victories, he gradually developed tremendous self-confidence. “