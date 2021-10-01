Jungle Cruise US fees surprised Hollywood and Dwayne Johnson

The leader of the American box office was Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which was released in a hybrid format. On the day of the premiere – July 30 – the film became available not only to moviegoers, but also to users of Disney + streaming (each subscriber had to pay an additional $ 30 for viewing). Wide rental brought “Jungle Cruise” 34.2 million dollars, while according to the most optimistic forecasts, he was promised from 25 to 30 million dollars. An additional $ 30 million was earned from the show on Disney + – that is, the online movie was watched by 1 million people. Experts consider the results shown to be dubious for a blockbuster, the budget of which is about $ 200 million. That is, in order to recoup the costs of production and advertising, Jungle Cruise must earn at least $ 500 million at the international box office (about half of which will go to film screeners).

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on the other hand, is confident that the starting result of “Cruise” will guarantee the emergence of a new franchise – on his Twitter page, the actor wrote that in the near future he will meet with Disney to discuss a sequel to the story. It turns out that in this particular situation it is not necessary to expect any conflicts – Dwayne Johnson, who also acted as one of the producers of Jungle Cruise, was more than satisfied with the film’s release model. That is, he will not be like Scarlett Johansson, who filed a lawsuit against the Disney studio because of the hybrid rental format of the Black Widow comic strip.

The second position in the rating in a bitter struggle was won by the medieval fantasy “The Legend of the Green Knight” with Dev Patel in the title role. The film’s critically acclaimed first weekend earned $ 6.784 million. About $ 30 million was spent on the production of the film, while the authors have already paid for most of it by selling The Legend of the Green Knight to international markets. Analysts predicted that at the start of the fantasy will master no more than $ 5 million, so the result shown by the film can be safely called excellent. In order for the film to pay off and start making a profit, there is very little left.

Only 24 thousand dollars was shared by the owners of the second and third lines of the American box office. The thriller Time, directed by M. Knight Shyamalan, finished one position below The Legend of the Green Knight. The second weekend brought the film $ 6.760 million, nearly 60% less than it had earned the week before. “Time” not only lost in the box office, but also lost its leading position – stronger novelties simply pushed the thriller lower. In total, the film earned $ 30.6 million in the US and Canada alone. International hire brought him almost $ 18 million more. Thus, we can say that the Universal studio has already recaptured the funds allocated for production ($ 18 million).

The comic “Black Widow” continues to lose in position and in the box office – according to the results of the 4th weekend, the film by Marvel studio finished on the 4th line. Last weekend brought “Widow”, caught in the center of the scandal over the lawsuit of Scarlett Johansson, another 6.4 million dollars – 45% less than seven days before. The total receipts of the film comics in the United States and Canada are slightly more than $ 167 million. International hire added $ 176.5 million to the box office of the comic, that is, the total amount of “Black Widow” in the world has mastered $ 343.6 million.

Closes the top 5 thriller “Quiet Whirlpool” with Matt Damon in the title role. This tape, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, was liked by critics, but the audience was left in confusion. The debut weekend brought the film $ 5.12 million.