Just like in a movie: Tom Cruise’s car was stolen on the set of an action movie in Birmingham

August 27, 2021

Photo author, British Transport Police

While Hollywood star Tom Cruise was filming another episode of the seventh episode of the film “Mission Impossible”, a luxury BMW X7 rented by him was stolen from the parking lot of the Grand Hotel on Church Street in Birmingham, where he was staying.

Part of the film takes place in Birmingham’s Grand Central shopping center, which has been overhauled from an old train station. From 22 August to 25 August, it was partially closed for filming.

The theft happened on Tuesday. Police soon found Cruz’s BMW in the nearby town of Smethwick. The criminals have not been found, the investigation is ongoing.

The Sun tabloid claims that the stolen car contained items worth several thousand pounds, the fate of which is unknown.

This is not the first incident with Tom Cruise since his arrival in Britain. On August 25, he landed in a private helicopter in the Webb family garden in Warwickshire, and while waiting for a car to pick him up, he drove the enthralled children on it.

Photo author, Lord mayor of birmingham Photo caption, Lord Mayor of Birmingham Mohamed Afzal also met with Cruise

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Mohamed Afzal, met with Cruise and his co-star in the film, Hayley Atwell, who said that the communication was “fantastic” and that he could not wait for the film to be released.

Birmingham fans enthusiastically described on social media their feelings from a chance meeting with the star in the Indian restaurant “Asha”.

The actor was also photographed for memory with the transport police, who posted the picture on the Internet with the caption: “We guarantee – this is not a photoshop.”

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, Mission Impossible 7 was filmed at the Grand Central in Birmingham.

59-year-old Tom Cruise is one of the most popular and highest paid film actors in the world, starring in 46 films, three times Golden Globe winner and three Oscar nominees.

In the action films under the title Mission: Impossible, he plays super agent Ethan Hunt.