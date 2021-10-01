Kanye West and Kim Kardashian went to dinner together

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is already pulling on an exciting series with an unpredictable ending: either the spouses get divorced, then the instadiva appears at the rapper’s concert in a wedding dress, then the stars unsubscribe, and then subscribe to each other on Instagram, then they stir up rumors about their new romances …

Now, it seems, peace is again between Kanye and Kim: they went to dinner together with mutual friends. The stars were spotted leaving the Nobu restaurant, which has long been chosen by Hollywood celebrities.

Interestingly, the couple left the institution in one car: West was driving, and Kardashian was in the passenger seat. How will the fickle stars surprise us next time?

As a reminder, according to TMZ, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February this year. The reason for the separation, she called “irreconcilable differences.” She advocated joint legal custody of the children, but the couple also have common property and a marriage contract, according to which, in the event of a divorce, Kim will receive monetary compensation. The stars have yet to settle financial issues.