Kanye West decided to cut ties with Kim Kardashian 06/14/2021 | Stars, show business

Reporters noticed that rapper Kanye West unfollowed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s Twitter account.

This became known soon after the musician celebrated his birthday in the company of model Irina Shayk. The couple were spotted together in France. Kanye and Irina were walking around the hotel grounds. Sources surrounded by the two stars have confirmed rumors that they are dating.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

It should be noted that a working relationship existed between Kanye and Irina for a long time – the supermodel starred in his video for the song “Power” and more than once presented the collection of the brand owned by the musician at Fashion Week.

Irina Shayk

The editors of uznayvse.ru remind that the divorce of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian became known in February. The initiative came from a TV star who was allegedly tired of the antics of her husband, who had previously confessed to bipolar disorder. The couple have three children – daughters North and Chicago and son Saint.