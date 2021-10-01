Kardashian first showed a figure without Photoshop, and fans finally saw all her flaws

42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, like all representatives of a famous family, loves to appear in front of her 141 million subscribers on Instagram in the best possible light. Famous sisters apply makeup abundantly, do stylish hairstyles and edit pictures in such a way that they turn into dolls due to unnatural perfection. However, Courtney went against the system and posted a photo that did not have a drop of retouching.

Insta diva posed by the pool at her mother’s house in California, USA. For the photo, Courtney wore a red swimsuit that dug into the body, showing extra centimeters on the sides. And the folds and bumps on the skin only spoke more about the kilograms that Courtney ate during the quarantine. The star herself not so long ago admitted this.

Kourtney’s followers were amazed to the core that one of the Kardashians voluntarily showed herself in her natural form. They still remembered the case when an unedited photo of her sister Chloe was leaked to the Internet, and the woman threatened everyone with a court for distributing it. And Kourtney herself took such a step, proving that the representatives of the Kardashian family have the same problems with the figure as ordinary people.