Kate Middleton, Princes William and George, Kate Moss, Tom Cruise and others at the Euro 2020 final

Kate Middleton, Princes George and William

Yesterday, July 11, the final match of the European Football Championship 2020 took place. The national teams of Italy and England, the teams that became the best in the tournament, fought for the championship cup.

For the British, the match became home, because it was held at London’s Wembley stadium. Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George, Tom Cruise, David Beckham with children, Kate Moss with her daughter Leela and other celebrities came to support the national team in such a responsible match.



Kate Middleton, Princes William and George

Tom Cruise and David Beckham

Kate Moss with her daughter Leela Grace and David Beckham with her daughter Harper and son Cruise

The Duchess of Cambridge, who missed the semifinal match, as she was on self-isolation due to contact with an infected coronavirus, was extremely emotional. And when the British, who for the first time in history reached the final of the European championship, opened the score, I was very happy. Kate Middleton came to the match dressed in the colors of the national flag. She wore a white blazer and red Blaiz beaded earrings.

No less happy was the seven-year-old Prince George, who also missed the last match. Then his parents, obviously, felt that the game starts too late and did not want to break George’s usual routine. But the ending is another matter, for which, of course, an exception can be made.



Boris Johnson, Cruz and David Beckham



However, the dukes and other English fans left the stadium in frustrated feelings – in a penalty shootout, the Italians beat the British and became European champions. Despite the defeat of the national team, Keith and William congratulated the English footballers, as well as the champion rivals.

Heartbreaking. Congratulations to the Italian team on a great victory. England, you have come this far, but unfortunately this time it was not our day. But you can be proud of yourself and walk with your heads held high – I know there is much more to come.



– they wrote on Instagram.