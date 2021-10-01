Kate Winslet admitted that she likes to play intimate scenes with women more

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet said that at the time of shooting intimate scenes with the fairer sex, she feels calm and confident.

The star of the movie “Titanic” Kate Winslet gave an interview to a large American publication. At the time of the conversation with reporters, we were talking about filming intimate scenes. The actress said that for the first time she had a chance to play a bed scene with a woman in the film “Ammonite”. Colleague actress Saoirse Ronan became her partner. Winslet admits that after filming an intimate scene, she realized that playing true love with women is much safer and more comfortable, and most importantly, at this moment it doesn’t feel like all the cameras are directed exclusively at her. Recall that in the project “Ammonite” Kate and Saoirse played a lesbian couple.

“Then I understood a lot. I felt at that moment absolute equality and complete security. We have not been objectified at all. And only thanks to this, I realized that before I had been objectified all the time, although I had no idea about it. I have an unrealistic amount of interesting thoughts in my head ” – Kate admits.

Also, the Hollywood star advised to watch the film “Ammonite” without sound during the dialogues of her character and the heroine Saoirse. This “no-word” viewing reveals a deeper connection and reveals the incredible passion between the two women.

Kate Winslet also said that now that she has experience playing a bed scene with a woman, she is constantly asked about it. For some reason, no one is interested in how to play love without feelings for a person, but for a bed scene with a same-sex person, journalists are interested to find out.