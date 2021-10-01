Kate Winslet invented psychological trauma due to a difficult role

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet admitted that she had to come up with a psychological trauma in order to get the best fit in her new role. The celebrity shared the details in an interview with the Radio Times.

So, Winslet has recently worked on the crime series “Meir of Easttown”, in which she played the role of police woman Meir Sheehan, investigating a brutal murder. According to the star of “Titanic”, the embodiment of this character was given to her too hard.

“To play this role, I had to invent more trauma than for any other character that I have ever played,” – admitted the actress.

She noted that she immediately returned to her home in Sussex after filming the project, which took place in the States.

According to Winslet, it was not the brutal murder that influenced her the most, but the personal life of her heroine with her son. She noted that as a mother, she has feelings of guilt associated with raising a child.

Note that the series “Meir of Easttown” tells the story of a female detective in a small town in Pennsylvania. In addition to Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Martha and other famous artists are involved in the project, and the director is Craig Zobel. The film will be available April 19 on HBO.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin