Kate Winslet investigates murder in Meir of Easttown

In the video, a police detective is literally torn between work and home. While the girl is looking for new evidence and a connection between them, a family with their problems awaits her at home. The pace of the trailer is growing more and more every second, which means that the series itself will be intense.

Stream service HBO Max has released a trailer for the miniseries “Meir of Easttown”. “We are what we hide,” the creators wrote under the video.

The picture tells about the work of a detective in a small town in Pennsylvania. The main character, played by Kate Winslet, has to investigate a brutal murder. The project will also feature Guy Pearce, who plays professor and novelist Richard Rayon.

“Meir of Easttown is an exploration of the dark side of society and a true story of how past tragedies can shape our present,” the creators write.

It was directed by Craig Zobel and written by Brad Inglesby. The series will premiere on April 19 via HBO Max.

Earlier it became known that Guy Pearce will replace Ben Miles in the project, who left the project due to an inconvenient filming schedule more than a year ago.

Billboard Daily ranked Meir of Easttown as one of the most anticipated TV series of 2021. The list also includes “The Curse” with Emma Stone, “This is a Sin” by Russell T. Davis and “White Lotus” from writer and director Mike White.