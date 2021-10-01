Kate Winslet is investigating at Meir of Easttown. Cinema fan notes

The main character works for the police in a small town in Pennsylvania. Peas from the industrial belt of America. Previously, this belt was called steel, and when the factories were closed, they renamed it rusty. As you can imagine, the situation there is not exactly joyful, and depression is in the air.

In addition, a very young girl disappeared from them a year ago. Meir, who is the name of Winslet’s heroine, should have found her, but did not move a step. And then another girl is found dead. The city grumbles with displeasure, the management gives her a detective partner not from the local, but in her family she has a continuous guard for several years in a row. Will it break under pressure or will it “take out”?

There were four episodes out of seven, the last one on May 31.

Last time Kate Winslet has appeared on HBO’s Mildred Pierce. I played with her there too Guy Pearceand the miniseries collected a bag of awards. Meir of Easttown also has a chance to get his share of the praise.

He says hello to Murder on the Beach and other stories where the scene and the scattering of elaborate supporting characters are more important than the detective story. Almost the entire first episode is spent on creating the atmosphere. Writer and Producer Brad Ingelsby himself from a small town and has already developed similar themes in “Out of the Game” and “Woman on Fire”. He knows the “texture”, so the gloomy and inhospitable Easttown on the screen comes to life and becomes suspiciously similar to the domestic outback.

If you’ve ever had illusions about how the average American small town dwellers exist, Meir will dispel them. The sacramental “Who Killed Laura Palmer?” not as exciting as the hopelessness and lack of prospects in the air. Life did not work out for just about everyone, from the victim to the visiting writer-loser. Everyone has trauma and grief, no one knows how to properly interact with their emotions, and crimes add weight to already loaded shoulders.

This does not even have to be transferred to our soil, so that the domestic viewers would want to howl from recognition. There is something of Zvyagintsev in Easttown. The inability to escape from there even for the younger generations, for example. “Chicks” against this background look almost optimistic. But not because of the fate of the heroes and heroines, but because of the almost absurd humor. This series also has such moments, and they greatly dilute the atmosphere.

At the same time, it is difficult to take your eyes off the gloomy history. And this is largely the merit of Kate Winslet and her heroine. She is as unfriendly and exhausted as her city. Her fatigue is felt almost physically. She quarrels with her mother, daughter, ex-husband … almost everyone. She does not wear makeup, does not dress up and looks like an ordinary working woman who has no time to impress anyone. Perhaps the main bright spot in her life is her grandson. (yes, already a grandson!), but not everything is simple with him.

Winslet’s title Meir is remarkably lively and complex. She evokes sympathy even when she does dubious and even immoral things. Moreover, sympathy arises largely precisely because of recognition. You know women like that. They will stop the galloping horse, and what is supposed to be done there today with the burning huts. They just no longer pretend that they are not tired of it. It so happened that according to the plot, Meir lives in some kind of Pennsylvania, but could be in the next doorway.

The effect is reinforced by the obvious fact that in a small town everyone is each other’s relatives, friends, classmates, and exes. Here the police know personally both the victims and potential criminals. For four episodes, the series has not yet reached the level of “Murder on the Beach” in terms of everyone’s suspicion, but things are clearly going in the wrong direction. The detective line is the weakest part of the show so far. But when you look at it as a drama, everything falls into place.

“Meir of Easttown” is not so sad and depressing that it is impossible to watch it. But one should not expect cheerfulness from him. Still, it’s worth spending a few hours of your life on, especially if you like short drama detective stories. For the sake of acting Kate Winslet and because sometimes it helps to see that not only in our area there is a depressive atmosphere.

Author: Galina Zelenova