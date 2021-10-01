Kate Winslet promised her mother not to be arrogant before she becomes famous

The actress says that her mother’s message influenced all of her achievements.

Kate Winslet spoke about the promise she made to her late mother Sally before she became an actress worldwide.

In a conversation with The Mirror, Kate noted that her mother hated bragging.

“One day my mother said to me: ‘Promise that you will not be arrogant.’ In fact, we both hated arrogance and bragging. My mother’s message was imprinted on me and influenced my work and all my achievements, ”said Winslet. Her mother passed away in 2017 from cancer.

Previously, Kate said that after the success of “Titanic”, which brought her worldwide fame, she faced harassment and condemnation from the public. Kate noted: the transition from an aspiring little-known actress to a movie star happened literally overnight.

“At the same time, they began to discuss and criticize me, especially the British press was unfriendly to me. I felt bullying. I thought, “Okay, now everything is terrible, but this will pass.” And it really passed. But I thought then: if being famous means all this, then I’m not ready for fame, no, ”- said Winslet.

The high publicity, according to Kate, exacerbated her self-esteem problems because the actress was being scrutinized and compared to other stars. And during the filming of “Titanic”, Winslet admitted, she was worried about the great responsibility and “was very afraid to make a mistake.”

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova