Kate Winslet reveals why it was hard for her to star in "Titanic"

Kate Winslet told why it was hard for her to act in “Titanic” – Russia news today

Kate Winslet reveals why it was hard for her to star in “Titanic”

British theater and film actress Kate Winslet told in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, what difficulties she faced on the set of the famous … RIA Novosti, 02/12/2021

2021-02-12

2021-02-12T01: 07

2021-02-12T01: 07

MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. British theater and film actress Kate Winslet told the Los Angeles Times what difficulties she faced on the set of James Cameron’s famous “Titanic” (1997). After James Cameron’s film, Winslet deliberately did not act in Hollywood films. “I was afraid of Hollywood. For me it was a big, scary place where everyone must be thin and look a certain way. I knew that I was not and never will be, I had to make my own way and find my place. It seemed to me then that I haven’t done that yet, “she added. According to the actress, motherhood made her change her attitude towards show business and understand that she does not have to constantly worry about her appearance. At first, she considered her success in the Titanic” just luck “. “When I gave birth to a baby at 25, my mind completely changed,” she explained. Now Kate Winslet is again filming with James Cameron – this time in the second part of “Avatar”, which is scheduled for release in December 2022.

