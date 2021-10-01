https://ria.ru/20210212/winslet-1596992772.html
Kate Winslet reveals why it was hard for her to star in “Titanic”
British theater and film actress Kate Winslet told in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, what difficulties she faced on the set of the famous
MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. British theater and film actress Kate Winslet told the Los Angeles Times what difficulties she faced on the set of James Cameron’s famous “Titanic” (1997). After James Cameron’s film, Winslet deliberately did not act in Hollywood films. “I was afraid of Hollywood. For me it was a big, scary place where everyone must be thin and look a certain way. I knew that I was not and never will be, I had to make my own way and find my place. It seemed to me then that I haven’t done that yet, “she added. According to the actress, motherhood made her change her attitude towards show business and understand that she does not have to constantly worry about her appearance. At first, she considered her success in the Titanic” just luck “. “When I gave birth to a baby at 25, my mind completely changed,” she explained. Now Kate Winslet is again filming with James Cameron – this time in the second part of “Avatar”, which is scheduled for release in December 2022.
“This was my first time playing an American. Plus, my partner was Leo, whom I had already seen in“ What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? ”And“ The Basketball Diary. ”And I was a simple underweight girl – the last on any list. on W (Winslet), I often did not even reach the door at the auditions, because everyone usually ran out of time for this letter. And then I got into Titanic. It was crazy, “the actress admitted.
After James Cameron’s film, Winslet deliberately did not play in Hollywood films.
“I was afraid of Hollywood. For me it was a big, scary place where everyone must be thin and look a certain way. I knew that I was not and never will be, I had to make my own way and find my place. It seemed to me then that I had not done it yet, “she added.
© Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / Paramount Pictures / Lightstorm Entertainment (1997)Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.
© 20th Century Fox Film Corporation (1997)A still from the movie “Titanic”.
© 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Lightstorm Entertainment, 1997Kate Winslet in the movie Titanic
© Paramount PicturesShot from the movie “Titanic”
According to the actress, motherhood made her change her attitude towards show business and understand that she does not have to constantly worry about her appearance.
At first, she considered her success in the Titanic “just luck.” “When I gave birth to a child at 25, my opinion completely changed,” she explained.
“Two years after the birth of my daughter, I was invited to the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. I think it was an important turning point in my career, because since then people began to think:“ Can she do that ?! ”
Kate Winslet is currently filming James Cameron again – this time in the second part of Avatar, which is scheduled for release in December 2022.
