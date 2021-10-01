Kate Winslet says Hollywood treats actresses better

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
26

Kate Winslet in the movie

Photo author, WarnerMedia

Photo caption,

Kate Winslet believes filmmakers are becoming more responsive to actresses’ desires, especially when filming intimate scenes.

British actress Kate Winslet told the BBC Today radio program that working in Hollywood has become much more enjoyable.

“The royalty landscape for actors and actresses has changed towards equality, and there are many more amazing roles for women my age,” said 45-year-old Winslet.

She added that the actresses began to relate to each other better and sincerely admire each other, which was not the case before.

Winner of numerous film and music awards, including an Oscar, she began acting at the age of 17 and became famous for her leading role in James Cameron’s blockbuster “Titanic” (1997).

