Kate Winslet says Hollywood treats actresses better

Photo author, WarnerMedia Photo caption, Kate Winslet believes filmmakers are becoming more responsive to actresses’ desires, especially when filming intimate scenes.

British actress Kate Winslet told the BBC Today radio program that working in Hollywood has become much more enjoyable.

“The royalty landscape for actors and actresses has changed towards equality, and there are many more amazing roles for women my age,” said 45-year-old Winslet.

She added that the actresses began to relate to each other better and sincerely admire each other, which was not the case before.

Winner of numerous film and music awards, including an Oscar, she began acting at the age of 17 and became famous for her leading role in James Cameron’s blockbuster “Titanic” (1997).

Critics have praised the recently concluded crime-psychological television series Meir of Easttown, in which Winslet starred as police detective Meir Sheehan.

The co-host of the program Nick Robinson asked the actress why in the sex scene with her participation the camera openly showed her bulging tummy, and the make-up artists did not smooth out the wrinkles on her face. The actress replied that she wanted to look like in real life, and that it was fundamentally important for her.

“A worthy deed”

Photo author, WarnerMedia Photo caption, “I am proud to be able to do a scene like this. I like myself and am not ashamed of the footprints left by life,” Winslet says of the “raw” intimate scene from the show.

“I completely controlled how this scene would be filmed. Director Greg Zobel discussed it in detail with me and asked what should be done so that I didn’t feel uncomfortable,” Winslet said. because my, and not his naked body, will be seen by millions of viewers. We decided that my natural look fits the role, and there will be no digital editing and all that. “

“A very worthy act on his part, and evidence that times have changed. Now they take into account what a woman feels and how she wants to look,” she added.

Winslet twice rejected an advertising poster for the series, because they tried to change her face using computer graphics.

“I am proud to be able to act in such a scene. I like myself and am not ashamed of the traces left by life. I hope that many women, thanks to my Meir, will begin to treat themselves better,” she said.

Winslet sees the introduction of a dedicated intimate scene coordinator on the set as an important step forward.