Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr held a joint live broadcast on the social network and talked about their close relationship

Katy Perry / Miranda Kerr

Orlando Bloom has been married to Miranda Kerr for three years. After parting, the former spouses remained on good terms and together are raising their 10-year-old son Flynn. His new passion, 36-year-old Katy Perry, found a common language with the 37-year-old ex-wife of his lover: they became good friends with Miranda. The model has repeatedly spoken warmly about the singer, and Katie reciprocated her.

Miranda and Katy have really become very close lately – yesterday they even hosted a live broadcast together, in which they talked about their relationship and what it’s like to be mothers (Perry gave birth to a daughter from 44-year-old Bloom last summer, and Miranda has two more sons from the second spouse Evan Spiegel). Celebrities agreed that motherhood is the best job in the world, and love for children is unlike any other.

I feel that I have the opportunity to reach any top, especially in terms of career, and for that I am very grateful. But nothing can be compared to the feeling when I had a daughter. It was the best solution



Katie said.

Perry added that she is very happy that she has finally decided to prioritize the desire to have a family.

I am so glad that I made a conscious decision to try it, because I didn’t want to miss this opportunity,

– she said.



Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Speaking of Kerr, Katie referred to their family as “modern,” apparently considering Miranda and her husband Evan Spiegel a part of her.

One of the biggest benefits of being intimate with Miranda is that I can taste all of her products (Kerr has launched her own cosmetics line. – Ed.), Especially when her son comes home with them in a backpack.

– Katie joked.



Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Perry also gets along well with Flynn and says that her lover’s fatherly experience helps her in raising her daughter.