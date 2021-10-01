Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Cycling in Santa Barbara

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Over the past few months, the lives of 36-year-old Katy Perry and 44-year-old Orlando Bloom have changed a lot – in August, the couple had a daughter, Daisy, and now all their worries are connected with her.

Nevertheless, yesterday the couple, leaving their daughter in the care of a nanny, decided to spend time alone and went on a bike ride in Santa Barbara.

The lovers rode not only for pleasure, but also for a specific purpose – Katy and Orlando bicycles went to garden and furniture stores. By the way, the singer and actor know a lot about cycling: the Orlando model costs more than 13 thousand dollars, and the cost of Katy’s bike is over three thousand.

According to the couple, who, according to rumors, have already tied the knot, the daughter takes up all their free time. Orlando even admitted that he and Katy had too little sex because of this, and Perry, in turn, said that she sometimes did not have enough time to take care of herself.

Nevertheless, they like parenting everyday life, and Bloom, for whom Daisy became the second child (he has a 10-year-old son Flynn from model Miranda Kerr), helps his beloved to cope with the role of a mother in every possible way, sharing his experience and valuable advice with her.

