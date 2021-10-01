Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, along with 10-month-old Daisy and family, spent a weekend in Venice. The head of the family insisted on the trip. It looks like the “pirate of the Caribbean” is drawn to the water.

Overseas guests settled on the Grand Canal, in the 5-star boutique hotel Aman. The building is already 400 years old, and the whole thing is like an antique shop. But Katie and Orlando left the inspection of carpets, chandeliers and furniture for later – they were really eager to admire the legendary city until it finally went to the bottom. A water taxi was already waiting for them.

Then, having walked a little along the endless embankments, the couple returned to their native land. In a hotel Bloom and Peri finally examined in all details the picture of the eighteenth century of the great Tiepolo… Satisfying their spiritual needs, Katie and Orlando ate al-nero spaghetti and went to bed. Venetian chefs are considered the worst in Italy, but the guests weren’t picky this time.