Katy Perry burst into tears while receiving her charity award

Yesterday in Los Angeles, Variety magazine and the Lifetime TV channel again honored women who have contributed to the country’s public life, noted as benefactors and philanthropists. Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zakhara attended the event to present the award to the young poet Amanda Gorman.

Among the laureates was singer Katy Perry, who was recognized for her active citizenship and work of her charitable foundation Firework Foundation. Katie and her sister Angela’s organization is dedicated to helping children in need through various cultural activities. Presenting the award to Katy, the American CBS News presenter Gail King said that she could talk for a long time about Perry’s professional achievements, but the main thing is different:

Katie is committed to protecting the most vulnerable children on earth. She advocates for the rights of women and the LGBTQ community. She is politically active, campaigning for Hillary Clinton, and later for Joe Biden. She spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and told Americans that on Election Day, they have as many words and opportunities as any lobbyist. It’s worth a lot, – said Gail King.

Katy Perry, Angelina Jolie with daughter Zahara and Orlando Bloom

Accepting the award, Katie made a fiery speech and could not hold back her grateful tears. The singer and activist thanked her sister and the entire foundation team for their work and said special thanks to her beloved Orlando Bloom, who supported her at the event.