Katy Perry goes vegan with her dog

The 35-year-old singer, who became a mother in August, decided to seriously reconsider her diet. Over the weekend, Katy Perry announced on social media that she was going to go vegan and her adorable poodle Nugget will accompany her in this.

“I’m 95 percent ready to be 100 percent vegan … my dog ​​Nugget has been walking this path with me for the past four months. Pray for us, okay, “Katie tweeted.

Many netizens were outraged that the singer decided to involve her pet in this process. In the comments, there was heated debate about whether dogs can be vegan and whether Perry is doing the right thing. Someone thought that Nugget was just helping the star morally.

Recall that on August 26, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a daughter, Daisy. Due to the pandemic, the lovers still have not been able to get married, although they got engaged two years ago.