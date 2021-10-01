Katy Perry performed “Firework” at the inauguration ceremony in an incredible snow-white look

Katy Perry closed the first episode of Celebrating America by singing “Firework” as real fireworks exploded over Washington, DC. Custom-made for the pop star, Tom Brown’s ensemble mirrored the Washington Monument beautifully.

America’s celebration of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 culminated in a special epic fireworks display over Washington, DC. So, it was only natural that the singer-songwriter of the hit “Fireworks” was chosen to perform in front of this pyrotechnic at the moment of an incredible show: Katy Perry! The pop star looked incredible almost five months after giving birth to her first child by partner, 44-year-old Orlando Bloom, while performing her 2010 hit “Fireworks” at the Lincoln Memorial Pool and Washington Monument.

The pop star looked stunning in a bespoke ensemble from Tom Brownand the all-white outfit reflected the Washington Monument that served as the backdrop for her performance. An incredible haute couture look that included a cashmere coat, silk satin corset and floor-length skirts, elbow-length gloves and creamy rich fabric – also complemented by Katy’s platinum hair. The buttons, covered in red silk satin, added flair to Katy’s royal outfit.

Katie followed incredible performances by John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, Demi Lovato, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters and many more. However, unlike these performers, Katy’s participation in the televised event was announced at the last moment.

On the eve of Inauguration Day, January 19, the singer-songwriter of the hit “Roar” tweeted a photo of four patriotic microphones: one that looked like the torch of the Statue of Liberty; the other was adorned with silver stars; the third was dazzling to look like the flag of the United States; and the fourth was just white. Although Katy left her signature ambiguous, the President’s Inauguration Committee retweeted the photo, indicating that she would be joining the inauguration events.

However, it comes as no surprise that Katie was invited. Singing at political events is not new to Katie, who also performed her hits “Rise” and “Roar” at the 2016 Democratic National Convention to show her support for Hillary Clinton, who was running against Donald Trump at the time. So Katie was understandably more than happy to sing at the event, which also served as a farewell to Trump’s tenure.