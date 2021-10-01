Katy Perry showed the face of her 7-month-old daughter Daisy while walking. Photo!

Mom and daughter charmed fans with similar hats.





Instagram @katyperry

Katy Perry











The 36-year-old singer does not publish photos with the heiress on Instagram, so her fans can only follow the paparazzi pictures. Recently, reporters captured Katy Perry with baby Daisy in one of the districts of Montecito, a celebrity town in California, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Adele and other stars have settled.

For a sunny spring day, the performer opted for a relaxed gray suit, pink face shield and a straw hat that matched perfectly with her daughter’s headdress. Little Daisy’s cute panama hat was perfect for her polka dot dress. Fans of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not surprised that the couple is already growing up a little fashionista.

Earlier, celebrities got into the lenses of the paparazzi while on vacation in Hawaii. On that very finger, Perry had a ring that looked like an engagement ring, so the network suggested that the star married Bloom. So far, this information has not been confirmed. Katie and Orlando got engaged a few years ago, but did not have time to legalize the relationship due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.