Keanu Reeves, 56, works for food

The star of “The Matrix” and “47 Ronin” found a gold mine

In early March, 56-year-old Keanu Reeves co-authored the BRZRKR comic strip with artist Ron Garney and writer Matt Kindt. More than 650 thousand copies have already been sold in a month. this graphic novel about an immortal superhero working for the US government. They decided to feed the goose that lays the golden eggs to the size of a turkey. A full-length film will be shot very soon for the streaming service based on the comic book. Reeves will play the main role. He will also be the producer of the film.

And in May, Keanu will work in the action movie “John Wick 4”. In general, there is a lot of work. It’s good that the actor managed to complete the “Matrix 4” project.

With such a schedule, you have to carve out time for your personal life. Therefore, Keanu’s fans were so pleased with the recent dinner of the idol with 47-year-old girl friend, artist Alexandra Grant. They dined with two friends at Spago gourmet restaurant in Beverly Hills. (This international chain also has an establishment in Moscow.) Reeves took the most expensive dish for $ 155 – Japanese steak from Miyazaki prefecture meat; Alexandra was content with caramelized duck for $ 52. Everyone also paid tribute to the $ 69 black caviar tartlets. It is understandable why Reeves does not spare his belly.