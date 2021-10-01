Keanu Reeves’ comic will be released in February. Some copies will have the actor’s autograph

Comic book BRZRKR from Keanu Reeves and Boom publishers will be available on February 24th. Some of the copies will be signed by the actor, but not everyone will be able to get such a copy.
According to GamesRadar, there is only one issue signed by Keanu Reeves for every 1,000 copies of the comic. Such copies will not be sold separately, but will go to stores along with everything else. A rare comic will be given to the luckiest ones. Or those who are ready to spend a large amount and buy up a large part of the circulation.
The comic has received several cover options. Below are the standard and rare versions (the latter will be Reeves’ autograph).
The first release of BRZRKR is already available for pre-order on Amazon. Its cost is $ 5.47 – about 400 rubles at the current exchange rate.
There will be 12 issues in total. Sales were originally supposed to start in October last year. Later, the release was postponed to February 17, and then to February 24.
Created by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, BRZRKR is about the immortal demigod Berzerker who lived for centuries. The hero with the appearance of Reeves is recruited to carry out secret missions by the US government. Cursed with a craving for violence, Berzerker performs the most dangerous tasks, while trying to find out the reasons for his existence.