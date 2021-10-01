Keanu Reeves’ comic will be released in February. Some copies will have the actor’s autograph

Comic book BRZRKR from Keanu Reeves and Boom publishers will be available on February 24th. Some of the copies will be signed by the actor, but not everyone will be able to get such a copy.

According to GamesRadar, there is only one issue signed by Keanu Reeves for every 1,000 copies of the comic. Such copies will not be sold separately, but will go to stores along with everything else. A rare comic will be given to the luckiest ones. Or those who are ready to spend a large amount and buy up a large part of the circulation.

The comic has received several cover options. Below are the standard and rare versions (the latter will be Reeves’ autograph).