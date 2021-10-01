Keanu Reeves – Johnny Cage, Justice League 2, the Grogu series: How we were all fooled on April 1

April 1st or April Fool’s Day / April Fools Day is coming to an end, so we have put together some fake foreign news for you to believe in (and sometimes very much).

Keanu Reeves will play Johnny Cage

ScreenRant reported that The Matrix star is in talks to play Johnny Cage in the sequel to Mortal Kombat. This was allegedly reported by the producer of the film, Todd Garner, which is not true.

Grogu will receive a solo series

There was also news that Lucasfilm had announced a series about “Baby Yoda.” There, supposedly, they would show the Jedi Academy of Luke Skywalker, and Mark Hamill would return to the role, which is also a fiction.

There will be two Freddies in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” reboot

According to other “news”, in the reboot of the Freddy Krueger films, two versions of the famous killer will clash – the classic version played by Robert Englund will fight Jackie Earl Haley from the 2010 remake.

Fietro will appear in the sequel to Doctor Strange

They also wrote that in the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” directed by Sam Raimi, Evan Peters will again play the fake Pietro – Ralph Bomer. Also fiction.

Zack Snyder to direct the Avengers trilogy

ComicBookMovie reported that Zack Snyder is in talks with Kevin Feige to write and stage a new Avengers trilogy. There are many details in the news, but this is fake.

Zach Snyder to direct Justice League 2 & 3

The same website says that the sequel and triquel to Snyder’s League are allegedly officially launched, and Warner Bros. allegedly announced the reinstatement of Snyder Versa following fan demands.

Bonus 1: 5-hour Justice League

Ed Boone joked that he watched the 5-hour full Justice League, which combined both versions of the League.

Bonus 2: Rock’s fake interview about Black Adam