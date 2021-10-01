Keanu Reeves to release a film adaptation and anime version of his comic on Netflix

Netflix streaming service and BOOM! Studios will present the screen version of Keanu Reeves’ comic strip “Berserk” about a demigod in the service of the American government. Keanu Reeves will play the main role in the film, and will also voice her character in the anime based on the comic book. This project will continue Netflix’s course of expanding the original franchises with animated versions.

The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves will produce and star in Berserk, based on his own comic strip for Netflix.

In addition to the full-length film with Reeves, the premiere of the anime series “Berserk” is also planned. They will be based on a limited series of comics, consisting of 12 issues. Reeves co-wrote the episode with Matt Kindt, who has collaborated with DC and Dark Horse.

A playable version of the comic is expected to be released first. After that, viewers will be presented with an animated series in which the authors will expand the universe of “Berserker”, and Reeves himself will voice his character.

The fact that Keanu Reeves became the author of the comic book publisher BOOM! Studios, it became known in July 2020. According to the actor himself, he decided to give up the dream of playing the Marvel hero Wolverine, as he had a dream to embody the image of Berserker on the screen.

“I have loved comics since I was a young child, and they have had a significant impact on me from an artistic point of view. A chance to create Berserker and join forces with industry legends like screenwriter Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colorist Bill Crabtree, cover illustrator Rafael Grampa, and the great guys at BOOM! Studios is a dream come true, ”Reeves said of the comic book itself.

The money for the creation was raised using the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform. The actor’s fans transferred a total of about $ 1.4 million. The first issue of “Berserk” went on sale in early March. The 12 issues are expected to be split into three graphic novels. The first issue sold over 615,000 copies, making it the best-selling debut in the industry in nearly 30 years.

In the description of the comic, its creators called the project “a brutal epic saga of 80 thousand years long about the battle of an immortal warrior.”

“The man known as ‘B’ is half mortal, half god, cursed and forced to use violence even at the cost of his sanity. But after centuries of wandering around land “B”, it seems, finally found refuge – he began to fight on the side of the US government in battles that were too cruel and dangerous for everyone else. In exchange, he learns what he has long dreamed of – the truth about his endless existence. And how to put an end to it, ”says the description of the comic.

Netflix’s decision to launch Berserker fits well with the streaming service’s current strategy, as it poses a potential competitor to Marvel’s Star Wars and HBO’s Game of Thrones franchises. It also aligns with the company’s commitment to making animated series based on game projects such as The Witcher or Army of the Dead.