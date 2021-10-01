Keanu Reeves walks in the rain on new footage from the filming of “John Wick 4”

The inclement weather doesn’t stop Mr. Wick from looking stylish and cool.

Shot from the filming of “John Wick 4”

Metro.co.uk has published new footage from the filming of “John Wick 4” starring Keanu Reeves. Now the project team, led by director Chad Stahelski, is located in Berlin, Germany.



The pictures show Reeves himself, who returned to the role of the hitman John Wick. The actor heads to the car and communicates with a member of the film crew along the way. Keanu Reeves got caught in the rain, but he remained unperturbed. And it looks like he’s already filming some particularly cool scene in the pouring rain. The artist is wearing a stylish suit, which he covered with a sweatshirt.

The plot of the fourth part of “John Wick” has not yet been reported, but, most likely, after the events of the third film, John Wick will team up with King “Bowler” (Laurence Fishburne) to defeat the Board of Clans and the owner of the Continental Hotel Winston (Ian McShane). Earlier Laurence Fishburne said that a certain Mr. Watanabe, who is very important for Wick, will seriously affect the plot.

In May 2020, Stahelski made it clear to Collider that John Wick 4 would be the most epic film in the series. According to him, the idea for an action movie “Really big”… Apparently, the authors’ intention is really great, since they lacked one film to complete the story – John Wick 5 has already been announced, which has not yet been announced as the final one.

Recall that the cast also included newcomers to the franchise Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamir Anderson and Marco Saror.

John Wick 4 is slated to premiere on May 26, 2022.

