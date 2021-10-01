Keanu Reeves’ workouts revealed for “John Wick”

One of the reasons why the franchise “John Wick”Gained such popularity, there was Keanu Reeves’ overwhelming commitment to the role.

Perhaps the main feature of the series of films was the action, in which the fan favorite looked as organic as possible. It goes without saying that in order to bring this matter to perfection, it was necessary to maintain optimal physical shape.

It is worth noting that the star “Matrices»Insists on doing most of his tricks on his own. And the kind of training that Keanu does with each part is usually even more exhausting than many thought.

Recently Patrie Murphy, one of the first to follow Reeves’ diet and workout, was interviewed by Men’s Health. He talked about the training that the actor did to get used to the role of John Wick. Highlights include ribbon deadlifts, ribbon reverse swings, wall presses, push-ups, hip planks, and more.

John Wick is one of the most striking roles in the history of cinema. Choreography, as well as various combat disciplines – acrobatics, stunts, horse riding, stunt driving, and weapon training suggest that Keanu Reeves’ case went through hell and back.

Murphy has worked with many actors throughout his career, but his commitment to Keanu still amazes him.

When Keanu Reeves prepares to shoot a movie, he focuses as much as possible and is completely devoted to his work. I don’t know where he gets his inspiration from, but I know his work ethic is out of this world. He prepares for months in preparation for filming and trains throughout filming.

Currently, the actor is busy working on the fourth parts “John Wick” and “Matrices”, So one can only imagine what he went through during the filming. But knowing Reeves and his track record of hitting hits over the past few years, it’s safe to assume he’ll be in good shape.