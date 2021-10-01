Kelly Clarkson may replace Ellen DeGeneres. Let’s tell!

Insiders predict a prime time battle.





Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres











Due to the scandal that erupted last summer, the reputation of the 62-year-old TV presenter has suffered greatly. Employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show talked about the toxic atmosphere of the TV project and the inappropriate behavior of producers, and former colleagues and acquaintances of Ellen talked about humiliation on her part. However, the drama had no effect on the star’s career: her personal show went on the air as if nothing had happened. DeGeneres commented on the situation in the first issue of the new season.

Still, industry insiders told Page Six that Ellen’s streak could be ending. There is a year left before the end of the star’s contract, and next month negotiations will start that could decide her fate. Due to the drop in ratings, NBC producers are seriously thinking about replacing: DeGeneres’ daytime wants to give Kelly Clarkson and her talk show of the same name, which has become very popular since its launch in 2019.

Ellen fully owns the rights to her program, so it is impossible to replace it without launching a new format. Insiders note that the star herself does not mind leaving the show, but its producers are determined to keep prime time. It is possible that a real battle will unfold in valuable time.