Kevin Spacey and Keanu Reeves “got” in the historic quarter of Krasnodar

Photo by the press service of the Krasnodar administration

Famous actors Keanu Reeves and Kevin Spacey became “Krasnodar”. Their images were placed on slides of a presentation on the development of the historic city center.

On one of the slides, Keanu Reeves is sitting on the renovated Krasnoarmeyskaya Street at a wooden table near a cafe and reading a newspaper. On another slide, Kevin Spacey is sitting on a bench in a landscaped historic quarter. The actor was portrayed as the President of the United States from the series “House of Cards”.

As the Internet portal “Kuban 24” wrote, the Krasnodar mayor’s office presented a concept for the improvement of the historic quarter. The concept of the historic quarter between Krasnaya, Krasnoarmeyskaya, Dlinnaya and Pashkovskaya streets was presented by the chief architect of Krasnodar, Natalya Mashtalir. She proposed to create an entrance group, a green area, a fair, a playground, summer cafes, a lecture hall and a stage for performances inside the block. It will also house various historical elements collected throughout the city.

Read also: a public discussion of the “Seven Streets” project took place in Krasnodar. The event was attended by the chief architect of Krasnodar Natalya Mashtalir, the head of the Central District Elena Malova and the deputy head of the Department of Transport and Road Facilities of Krasnodar Yevgeny Belyakov. The implementation of the “Seven Streets” project is planned to begin with the improvement of Chapaev Street. A single green frame will be created here from the Kuban River embankment to the Karasuny Park.