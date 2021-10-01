KHL coach called himself Panarin’s assistant after accusations against him :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The new head coach of the Sochi club said that he would resolve the issue of misunderstanding with the NHL forward. He called Artemy Panarin the greatest player and admitted that he would invite him to the team

The new head coach of the Sochi hockey team, Andrei Nazarov, answered a question about his relationship with New York Rangers NHL forward Artemy Panarin, whom he previously accused of attacking the girl.

“Panarin is a world-class player. Of course, he achieved great heights and I helped him in this. If we have a misunderstanding, then we ourselves will sort it out and talk about it. What was in the past remains in the past, “Sport-Express quotes Nazarov.

The coach admitted that he would not refuse to invite Panarin to his team. “If the club director says that we have money for Panarin, and in the event of a lockout in the NHL, he can come to the KHL, I will tell him to take Artemy. He is the greatest player. What questions can there be? ” – added Nazarov.

Nazarov took over the leadership of Sochi on 30 September. He has not worked as a coach since 2018 after leaving Neftekhimik. Previously, he also headed the KHL clubs Vityaz, Traktor, Severstal, Donbass, Barys and SKA, the national teams of Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

The fact that Panarin hit the 18-year-old girl several times was announced by Nazarov in February in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda. According to Nazarov, the incident took place in Riga after the match of Vityaz near Moscow in the KHL. The NHL and the Rangers have denied these allegations and pledged support for the player. However, Panarin was removed from the squad and missed eight regular season matches last season.

After these accusations, Panarin also missed the Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia.