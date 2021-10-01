Kid and surprise: The Kid LAROI sang with Miley Cyrus, and J.Lo – with Biden | Articles

Miley Cyrus found a teenage partner, actor Vladimir Mishukov took up music video, Van Morrison sang about the unfair quarantine, and Jennifer Lopez took care of the distribution of the vaccine. The stars do not forget that the main secret of success is to be able to surprise the audience. And Izvestia helps to navigate the stream of musical surprises.

Single of the week

The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus – Without You

American pop stars, even of the first magnitude, one after another start collaborations with rappers. Moreover, it seems that the younger the invited partner, the better. So Miley Cyrus, who herself took off to the musical Olympus as a child, decided to sing a duet with the 17-year-old Australian The Kid LAROI. He shot in 2019 with the song Let Her Go, and in 2020 he released his debut mixtape, in an extended version of which the song Without You appeared – a typical teenage lyrics accompanied by a simple guitar accompaniment, but with a very catchy melody. The original clip had 48 million views on YouTube, and Miley obviously appreciated this result.

The duet version does not differ from the original one either in arrangement or in character, but the young man and the girl divided the verses-choruses equally, as it should be. So we are not talking about rethinking, but in this form this song is no longer about the suffering of a boy, but about a couple experiencing separation. Consequently, the hope for the reunion of the heroes still remains. We add that, although Kid Lara is listed as a hip-hop performer, in this case he does not read anything, but demonstrates expressive pop vocals. Miley adds rock drive to it. And, probably, she is not embarrassed that even in her voice she is clearly older in this pair.

Clip of the week

OQJAV “Uproot”

The famous Russian actor Vladimir Mishukov acted as a clip-maker and created a meditative black-and-white video for the indie group OQJAV with the dissonant title “Uporot”. The song with vocals by Vadik Korolev and piano accompaniment by Yaroslav Timofeev is slow, as if fading, with a feeling of stopping time. Such is the video, where constant movement is paradoxically combined with the immobility of the composition.

A stooped marginal young man, clearly not himself, wanders along the sidewalk, going down the steps every few meters. At some point, it seems that we are watching a looped video – this descent from nowhere to nowhere is so long and stable. But no: the real shooting in one frame ends with the track, and the unexpectedly dramatic and at the same time logical down-to-earth ending convinces that “Uporot” is just a clip, not a photo with a live effect. By the way, Mishukov also took a photo from the cover of the OQJAV album “Kromeshna”. The monochrome shot of the actor’s daughters on the trolleybus has the same seeming randomness and spontaneity as in the video. But in both cases, there is something more hidden behind this.

Album of the week

Van Morrison – Latest Record Project, Volume 1

Rock veterans in these pandemic years are showing enviable activity. Recently, Paul McCartney released his album, recorded on self-isolation, followed by Sting pleased the fans, and now Van Morrison’s studio double has arrived. 28 tracks, more than two hours of playing – the 75-year-old idol is clearly not experiencing a creative crisis.

Listen to Latest Record Project Volume I – Van Morrison on Yandex.Music

True, it would be strange to expect some kind of innovation and expansion of stylistic horizons from the 42nd numbered album. Morrison is true to himself: blues with elements of folk and gospel, his trademark growling manner (it is especially evident in the title track of the Latest Record Project, Volume 1), charismatic instrumental solos … All in all, it makes you feel like in some authentic little cafe from Jim’s films Jarmusha – even though the performer is not American at all.

But if what Morrison has followed the times, it is in the lyrics. Many songs on the disc deal with the topic of the pandemic in one way or another. And the position of the author here is far from neutral. The European quarantine steps seem to him at least excessive, and he does not hesitate to express this in a harsh manner. Fortunately, the social position of the artist does not affect the quality of the musical material.

Broadcast of the week

Global Citizen Vax Live

The Western world is so out of the habit of live mass shows that the May 2 concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (the edited video appeared on YouTube six days later) became a truly symbolic event. The purpose of the evening is to remind about the importance of the fair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, almost all the participants of the event spoke about this, including Prince Harry, Ben Affleck, Selena Gomez (she did not sing, she limited herself to a speech) and Joe Biden and his wife – the main US couple addressed to viewers via video link.

But music lovers, naturally, are more interested in the musical component of the program. And here, too, there were enough big names. Jennifer Lopez opened and closed the concert, with two songs each performed by Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) and Jay Balvin. One by one – K-Pop group NCT 127, American rappers Saweetie and HER, and Irish rockers Picture This. Yes, a strange set. But, obviously, this is how the notorious diversity is understood today in the United States. Blacks, Latinos, Irish and Asians sing grunge, hip-hop and pop for the glory of all good things and for world peace.