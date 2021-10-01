Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Angelina Jolie, Jala Sue, Anna Sedokova, Sofia Stuzhuk: mothers of many children who have become sex symbols – photo

Photo: Instagram.com/angelinajolie_offiicial

World beauties amaze with their impeccable appearance and sexuality. They seem to spend all their time looking after themselves. But in reality, there are women among modern stars who are raising three or more children.

Which of mothers with many children has become a sex symbol, read in the material Gazeta.ua.

American actress Angelina Jolie brings up six children. Moreover, she equally loves and cares about both relatives and adopted children. After breaking with Brad Pitt She is practically engaged in raising children herself, but this does not prevent Jolie from keeping herself in shape and looking perfect.

By Instagram.com/angelinajolie_offiicial

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is raising six children

Another American actress Jessica Alba gave birth to two daughters and a son. However, pregnancy did not spoil the slender figure of the actress. Jessica admits that she gave up grueling workouts, but she does Pilates at her home gym two to four times a week.

By Instagram.com/jessicaalba

American actress Jessica Alba gave birth to three children

Older sisters from the family Kardashian also mothers with many children. Sultry beauty Courtney gave birth to two sons and a daughter. Interestingly, the difference between the children is only two years old. The star believes it is right that the siblings have a slight age difference. She also dreams of having as many children as her mother – six.

Author: Instagram.com/kourtneykardash

Socialite Kourtney Kardashian has three children and dreams of having the same

Younger sister Courtney, Kim Kardashian, brings up four children – she gave birth to the eldest, and a surrogate mother to two younger children. By the way, this year the star divorced her third husband, a rapper Kanye West…

Author: Instagram.com/kimkardashian

Reality star Kim Kardashian is raising two sons and two daughters

US paddleboarding champion, model and blogger Jala Sue, with his hot photographs, he excites the imagination of men around the world. It is hard to believe that the owner of seductive forms gave birth to four children. However, the athlete herself admits that it is children who are the source of her energy.

Author: Instagram.com/fitnessmodelmom

US paddleboarding champion Jala Sue gave birth to four children and they are the source of her energy

Among Ukrainian beauties, a singer with many children is a mother Anna Sedokova. The star has three children. The performer claims that intermittent fasting helps to maintain good shape. Thanks to this diet, Sedokova got rid of extra pounds after the birth of her third child painlessly.

By Instagram.com/annasedokova

Singer Anna Sedokova has not only a seductive figure, but also three children

The most popular blogger in Ukraine Sofia Stuzhuk amazes subscribers not only with a sexy figure, but also with the fact that he independently brings up three children. Stuzhuk claims that he looks good and is in time everywhere due to the fact that he lives in harmony with himself.

Author: instagram.com/sofia_stuzhuk

Blogger Sofia Stuzhuk has three children