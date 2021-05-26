Kim Kardashian brought camouflage back into fashion. We’ve picked 12 of the most stylish pieces

Star addresses’ 00s popular print and shows how to wear it in 2021

Kim Kardashian is the protagonist of many modern trends. Many reacted to her images with suspicion and even laughed when a couple of years ago she was one of the first to wear bicycles. Two years later, every fashion influencer is wearing them. Now Kardashian has taken on one of the iconic trends of zero – camouflage print.

Kim has long been passionate about the black-and-green mottled pattern: she now and then adds a Louis Vuitton bag or camouflage shorts to everyday looks. Recently, the star is wearing camouflage more and more often. For example, Kim recently attended a tequila brand presentation party. Kendall Jenner … For the event, the celebrity chose a tight jumpsuit cut-out waist London brand 1XBLUE. And before that, the star shared on Instagram an image with a Prada camouflage mini-skirt and even a total bow – with a mini-length dress and boots.

Kim Kardashian

Kim combines camouflage clothes with feminine ones: she adds a tight bodysuit and heeled sandals to wide shorts, and a mesh top to a skirt. Dress and jumpsuit are sure to emphasize the figure. The star is probably inspired by the iconic Destiny’s Child bows from the video for the song Survivor and the exits of J.Lo and Fergie.

If you are not ready to dress in camouflage from head to toe to follow Kim’s example, then start composing your bow with a top or skirt. Marine Serre offers a subtle camouflage print on their cargo pants, while Dion Lee uses this print to create feminine one-shoulder blouses. Camouflage patterns are also found on swimsuits, bags and shoes. The roomy Celine shopper will look harmonious with casual looks and on the beach, and camouflage Premiata sandals can be complemented with any minimalist bow.

Hoodie Saint Laurent, 63,115 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Pants Marine Serre, 63 565 rubles

Blouse Dion Lee, 29195 rubles

Pinko dress, 45,965 rubles

Celine bag, 108703 rubles, celine.com

Prada jacket, 167 909 rubles, mytheresa.com

Skirt Preen By Thornton Bregazzi, 63,030 rubles

Swimsuit Off-White, 44285 rubles

Pants The Attico, 44302 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Premiata sandals, 30,935 rubles

Natasha Zinko corset, 20,853 rubles

Miu Miu bag, 75189 rubles

[IMAGE]