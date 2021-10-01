Kim Kardashian complained about comparisons with Kate Middleton: “So disgusting”

“I sat at home and cried constantly.”





Kate Middleton, Kim Kardashian











The 40-year-old reality TV star remembered the negative moments associated with her first pregnancy. In 2013, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, then not yet married, were expecting the birth of their first child, daughter North. At the same time, the Duchess of Cambridge was in position. Eight years ago, Kate Middleton gave birth to her first child, Prince George.

“It was really crazy. They always compared me to Kate Middleton and said, “Kate is a vagabond and Kim is a whale. Tramp against the whale. ” It was so disgusting. I don’t think it would hurt me now, but then it killed my self-esteem. I sat at home and cried constantly, “- shared Kardashian in the podcast We Are Supported By, hosted by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.

“Being in position, I was not nice. I hated this. I hated how I felt, how I looked. I was used to seeing my mother and my sister pregnant – everyone was charming, the birth was easy. It’s not about me at all, ”added the billionaire.

In 2016, Kim gave birth to her son Saint, and then turned to the services of a surrogate mother. She and Kanye are also raising 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.