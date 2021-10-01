Kim Kardashian stocks up on adult diapers to take 7-hour legal test

Kim Kardashian admitted that she had adult diapers on hand to pass the grueling exam under the kids bar law as she was not allowed to get up to even pee.

At the premiere of the latest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on March 18, fans learned the harsh realities of Kim Kardashian’s grueling ordeal on the way to becoming a lawyer. After her first year of intensive law studies, she passed the California baby bar exam while in quarantine at home. Since test takers will automatically lose if they get out of their chair during the exam, this means that bathroom breaks are not allowed. Kim showed fans how she prepared herself by purchasing adult diapers in case she had to pee during the test.

A 40-year-old woman said that she had to “install software on her computer. You cannot go anywhere during the test and must be in an empty room. The eyes cannot look around the room because they assume that you are going to cheat. ” Kim then went on to describe how she couldn’t help but take such a step as she was so determined to get tested.

“I’m nervous that I will have to pee, so we bought Depends diapers … I didn’t need to wear them, but they will let you down if you get up, so I thought I would pee in my chair. I don’t care, ”Kim said emphatically. The exam for freshman law students, known as the baby bar, is a one-day version of the bar exam that is held remotely in June and November in California. Although Kim is not attending a formal law school, she is attending the arts with the hopes of passing the full California bar exam in 2022.

Kim noted that her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. passed the baby bar on the first try. The test lasts 7 hours, consists of 4 hours of essays and 300 multiple choice questions. According to Kim, only 20 percent of people taking the exam take the exam. She said she was preparing for classes 10 hours a day.

Kim tweeted live throughout the premiere and told fans, “The baby bar was the first test I’ve passed in a really long time. The worry was real. ” She added, “I really love that you guys are watching my experience in law school.” Fan @ DashDolls831 told the reality star, “It’s the best feeling after the test when you dedicated everything to him and know you all know @KimKardashian #KUWTK,” to which Kim retweeted and wrote “Fact”. User Diana G wrote to Kim, “300 Multiple Choice Questions?!?! @KimKardashian girl, I know damn well that you are stressesssssed #KUWTK, “and the budding legislative eagle tweeted,” I spend so many hours studying, but it’s definitely worth it. “

One fan asked, “Ten and a half hours a day ??? to study ???? how do you manage to do everything in one day ??? @KimKardashian #KUWTK “and Kim retweeted his question by telling him,” This is cruel !!!! ” Her sister, 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian, intervened and added, “She’s a legend !!!! She’s just incredible! ” Kim’s ability to do multiple tasks at once, raising four young children, supporting the success of several businesses, continuing to study law and cramming for a baby bar.

Fortunately, Kim is going to go into more detail about his experiences with the kids bar, beyond what has been done at KUWTK. Fan asked Kim, “Will this childish BAR experience be on your podcast? I know a lot of future law students would love to hear how you handled everything, #KUWTK, “and Kim retweeted the question, adding,” It’ll be better! Can’t wait for you guys to tune in. ” Given Kim’s incredibly busy life, she certainly has some amazing advice she can give other budding baby bar lawyers.