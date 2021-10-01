Kim Kardashian turned down Drake – Express newspaper

Upon learning that Kim Kardashian is getting divorced, the musician sent the diva an invitation to fly with him

34-year-old canadian rapper Drake (Aubrey Drake Graham) is one of the richest performers in the world. According to Forbes, in 2019 alone, he earned $ 75 million and took eighth place in the ranking of musical “Buratin”. It is not surprising that during the filming of God’s Plan video, the rapper handed out almost a million to random passers-by.

Drake does not slow down during the coronavirus epidemic. On March 5, his fourth mini-album, Scary Hours 2, was released, and his sixth studio disc, Certified Lover Boy, is on its way. However, the rapper also makes money on the release of clothes from his own label, his Internet radio station Beats 1, and the music label OVO Sound.

With such an income, a musician can afford whatever his heart desires. Back in 2019, he bought a Boeing 767 for $ 200 million, wrote on his engines Air Drake (Air Drake), sheathed the cabin with wood panels in gold and flies on a huge liner for pleasure. And he drives up to his board in his beloved Mercedes Maybach G650 Landoulet worth $ 1.8 million. Kim Kardashian getting divorced, he sent the diva an invitation to fly with him. But she refused under the pretext of quarantine.

Drake’s hit Toosi Slide has collected more than 1 billion views in just two days.