Kim Kardashian was caught dining with Kanye West

Divorce is not a hindrance to a pleasant pastime.





Legion-Media

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West











The Kardashian West couple’s divorce proceedings began earlier this year. Regardless, Kanye and Kim seem eager to play on fans’ feelings by sending mixed signals. So, the TV star amazed the public when she appeared at the presentation of the new album of her ex-husband in a wedding dress. On the whole, it doesn’t seem like the ex-lovers are going to burn the bridges.

The other day, the scandalous couple was spotted at Kim’s favorite restaurant Nobu. Apparently, they had a joint dinner with friends and colleagues Tracy and Ray Romulus, after which the whole company left in the same car. It should be noted that Ray and Tracy are directly related to the Kardashian West brand – KKW, which remains common to the former spouses.

Recall that not so long ago, Kanyo nevertheless made an attempt to start a new life. The rapper started a short-lived relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. Their romance lasted only two months and came to an end on the eve of West’s 44th birthday. Irina came to the celebration already in the status of a friend.