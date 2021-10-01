Krylov: honestly, it’s surprising to me that Nikitin has now accepted Lokomotiv’s offer

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avangard Alexander Krylov commented on the work in the club Bob Hartley.

“There is a foreign coach working at Avangard, does this run counter to the goals of developing Russian hockey? The goals of the FHR are the development of the Russian coaching workshop. The KHL is a commercial league. Hartley is one of the best coaches with whom I was familiar, and in this regard, we are working for the interests of the KHL. He trained those Russian specialists who work in his headquarters. Each of them can become the head coach of Avangard in the future.

Bob and I honestly agreed even before last season that we will decide on the extension of the contract after the end of the current one. It is too early to speak. Of course, many factors will influence our negotiations: his desire, the result of Avangard this season, the availability of alternative candidates on the market.

Did we view Nikitin as Hartley’s successor? We have a gentlemen’s agreement with Hartley, so we did not communicate with Bob behind Bob’s back. But generally speaking, such a possibility exists. To be honest, it’s surprising to me that Nikitin has now accepted Lokomotiv’s offer, ”Krylov said on club TV.