Kylie Jenner showed a figure during pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is now expecting her second baby. She recently shared the good news on her Instagram page. Despite the fact that this is not the first pregnancy, Kylie never ceases to be amazed at how quickly her body is changing.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

The other day, the star shared new photos with subscribers in an interesting position. On them, she poses in profile in front of a mirror. Jenner accentuated her figure with black leggings and a T-shirt, captioning the photo: “I’ve really grown round in the last few weeks.”

Kylie Jenner (Photo: @kyliejenner)

Even being pregnant, Kylie is trying to do everything: prepare for the birth of a baby, raise her daughter Stormy and engage in her new projects Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim. However, an insider told the Daily Mail that such a busy schedule could not but affect Jenner’s well-being: “She has been in the position for several months, and she is a little tired … It is difficult for her to find time to get enough rest. However, Travis helps her with Stormy. ” We will note, earlier the star informed subscribers that she feels great and the pregnancy is going well.