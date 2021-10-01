Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet together! 5 most beautiful couples from your favorite TV shows and movies

When we see beautiful love couples in TV shows and movies, we sincerely begin to worry about their relationship. And so I would like these couples to come together in life to delight fans with the same sensual relationship as on the screen … Anything can be. In the meantime, check out 5 of the most beautiful couples that viewers love so much.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Photo: kinoart.ru

Who hasn’t watched the movie “Titanic” at least once? Who could not sink into the soul of the love story of a young man from lower society and a wealthy lady Rose Bukater? Titanic is considered one of the most famous love films. This picture gave us an unforgettable love duet, when watching which there is a tremor in the heart. Oh, how I would like to see these actors together in life, but they claim that they are united only by sincere friendship.

2. Keith Harrington and Emilia Clarke

Photo: kanobu.ru

The most spectacular series “Game of Thrones” gave us a love story filled with drama and true passion. They loved each other, but the Dragon Queen was not destined to stay forever with Jon Snow. The wonderful acting made us believe in love on the screen, but in life Kit Harrington chose a different heroine for his novel.

3. Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock

Photo: kinopoisk.ru

The 2009 comedy The Proposal showed us how suddenly love can come in people’s lives. Things didn’t go according to plan, but was it a bad thing? Margaret Tate proposed to Andrew Paxton, and the heroes’ lives sparkled with new colors. In life, the actors found themselves more suitable pairs. And many people love to watch the touching and funny relationship between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

4. Julia Roberts and Richard Gere

Photo: afisha.ru

“Pretty woman, walking down the street, pretty woman, the kind I’d like to meet …”

Singing this song, most will remember the movie “Pretty Woman”. The story of modern Cinderella has fascinated many girls. The acting on the screen makes one think that the two are definitely in love with each other. It simply cannot be otherwise. At one time there were even rumors about their possible romance. But the rumors were not destined to be realized in life, they remained just partners in the film.

5. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson

Photo: film.ru

And now it will be hot … The film “50 Shades of Gray” excites the deepest places of our consciousness. This film is thrilling, and its actors are incredibly believable passion on the screen. Is such a story possible in life? Someone, maybe, but not Jamie and Dakota. Dornan has been happily married since 2013, and his wife hasn’t even watched the movie.

Based on site materials miridei.com

Follow us on Telegram