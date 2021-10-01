Leonardo DiCaprio put up a Tudor-style house for sale :: Housing :: RBC Real Estate

The mansion has three fireplaces, a home theater, a yoga area, and a pool and spa

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio put up a Tudor-style house for sale for $ 5.75 million (422 million rubles). The mansion is located in the Los Feliz Oaks area of ​​Los Angeles, according to Mansion Global, a luxury property search portal.

The actor bought the house three years ago. The building, built in 1926, is located at the foot of the Santa Monica Mountains. Its area is 4.6 thousand square meters. ft (427 sq. m). There are five bedrooms, a guest room, a kitchen, a dining room, a home theater and a yoga area, follows from the publication.

The interiors in the DiCaprio mansion are made in light soothing colors. The rooms have high ceilings and three fireplaces. The territory has an entertainment area with a pool and spa, as well as a relaxation space with upholstered furniture. The mansion is surrounded by many tall trees.

Three years ago, DiCaprio sold his villa by a lake in Los Angeles at a discount of $ 150 thousand.The actor could not find a buyer for a long time, but after the cost of the house was reduced from $ 1.75 million (116 million rubles) to $ 1.6 million (106 million rubles), the deal was concluded on the same day.

