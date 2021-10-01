Leonardo DiCaprio’s lookalike appears on TikTok

Tiktoker Cody with the nickname @cody_the_prodigy published a video with his colleague, and his account soon became popular.

“This DiCaprio looks like him.”

“This guy looks like Leonardo DiCaprio,” Tiktoker signed the video, and millions of Internet users agreed with him.

The video received 4.5 million likes and 22.7 million views.

DiCaprio’s lookalike is named James Reynolds. His colleague continued to upload videos with him.

A little later, Cody also showed James the number of views on the first video and filmed it. reaction …

After that, James also opened a TikTok account ( @ 0jamesleo0 ), but now he does not have very many subscribers there.

Russian DiCaprio

There is also a man in Russia who is very similar to Leonardo DiCaprio. His name is Roman Burtsev, he became famous in 2016. At that time, he worked as a technical support employee for 112.

Roman Burtsev / VK

In 2015, he posted a photo on a dating site and it went viral.

After the popularity on the Internet fell on him, the TV channel “Moscow 24” invited him to the project “Romance with DiCaprio”, where for a month he was “turned” into a Hollywood star. After the show, he returned to his home in Podolsk, where he was called to conduct corporate events.