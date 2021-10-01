Lisa Marie Presley’s $ 65,000 engagement ring by Nicolas Cage was thrown into the sea

Remembering how the relationship of one of the most passionate couples of all time developed.

Who: Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage (57) and singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley (52)

How they met: According to People, Cage and Presley met in 2000, when the former was still legally married to Patricia Arquette. As the actor later described in an interview with Barbara Walters, he met Presley (unexpectedly, despite rumors that he was obsessed with Elvis) at a party. “I went to a party, not knowing who I was going to meet, and this beautiful girl is standing in the middle of the living room in this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket, and she looks at me with her big, beautiful, soulful eyes that look as if they were hiding a sad story, and I just said, “Oh.” I was shocked, ”he explained. “We talked, we got to know each other, she turned out to be a fun, real firecracker, and she told everything as it is,” continued Cage, stressing that he “saw Lisa” and not Elvis’s daughter.

About two years later, in August 2002, on the 25th anniversary of Presley’s father’s death, the couple tied the knot.

Why we loved them: Like many celebrities, on paper, Nick Cage and Lisa Marie were perfect for each other. As Cage himself noted in his interview with Barbara Walters, they were both from “artistic” families: she is the only child of one of the most famous performers in history, he is the nephew of the famous director Francis Ford Coppola. “She was born under the pressure of an extremely famous name, and I was a young actor in Hollywood named Coppola who was trying to cope with this pressure. That was logic, that was meaning. “

When they reached their peak: Cage and Presley were one of the most passionate couples of their time. From their flamboyant memorable wedding to their equally ostentatious divorce 107 days later. But even before the couple formalized their relationship, they started generating stunning headlines on a regular basis. At some point during their engagement, while on a boat ride, Presley’s $ 65,000 yellow diamond engagement ring was mysteriously thrown into the sea during a fight. The reconciled lovers hired divers to find the gem, but they never found it. However, don’t be discouraged ahead of time: Cage later bought Presley an improved 10-carat version.

Parting: Less than four months later, Cage filed for divorce. “It makes me sad, but we shouldn’t have gotten married so soon. It was a big mistake, “Presley shared after the news was made public. Although Cage declined to comment on the predicament at the time, he later told Walters, “Often times when two people with very strong personalities meet, they find it difficult to get along.” Nevertheless, the actor regretted the collapse of their union. “It’s sad and I miss her every day,” he said, “and sometimes I wish we couldn’t help but rush to the marriage, and sometimes I regret that I was in a hurry with the divorce, but it seemed that this would not change “.

Presley was more straightforward when discussing divorce. “The most offensive was when he called to apologize and express regret that he had decided on marriage and everything else,” she said about the ex-spouse’s decision to file for divorce. “We are both so dramatic and dynamic that when we were good it was incredibly good, and when it was bad it was just a bloody nightmare for everyone,” Presley shared in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2003.

Nevertheless, soul mates remained friends after the breakup. “I love Nick,” Presley confessed to Larry King a year after their tumultuous marriage and subsequent divorce. “We had a connection,” she continued. “We’re kind of like these gypsy, you know, tyrannical pirates. And one pirate marries another, and then they sink the ship, that’s all. “

More than ten years after their breakup, Cage fondly recalled his time with Presley. “This special relationship was based on humor,” he told The Guardian. – We laughed a lot together. That’s what it was. Much has been done because of her father and many more factors, but in my opinion, we had a simple relationship. ”

Where are they now: Cage married Alice Kim, with whom the actor had a son, Kal-El (now 15 years old). After 12 years of marriage, Cage and Kim broke up in 2016. In 2019, the actor married Eric Koike, but only four days later he filed an application to annul the marriage. After Erica, Nick was romantically involved with Riko Shibata. The actor’s last film work is the Netflix series “The History of Swear Words”.

Presley also gave marriage a second chance by marrying guitarist Mikael Lockwood in 2006. They have twin daughters, 12-year-old Finley and Harper. Lockwood and Presley broke up after ten years of marriage.











