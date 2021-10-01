Lokomotiv lost to Lazio. But it is much worse that Nikolic’s team is sad – 10/01/2021

On September 16, Faustino Angiorin scored against Marseille in the 89th minute. He scored beautifully, thoroughbred, but, to be honest, that goal was completely undeserved and did not follow from the logic of the game. The French drove Lokomotiv throughout the match, not allowing him to leave their half of the field for long periods, and had to win. Yes, we praised Marko Nikolic’s team for their character, but then there was nothing more to note.

That score on the scoreboard and a miraculous escape in the end led to slightly skewed estimates. It happens so, there is nothing surprising in it. But two weeks later in Rome, history repeated itself. Not in the sense of character or miraculous salvation, but in the fact that the opponent was again a cut above and dominated, even without making any special efforts. Lazio scored two in the first half, and could have scored all five in the net for Guilherme. Ciro Immobile alone did not use three excellent chances, calmly striking from outside the box.

At the same time, I repeat, it was felt that the Romans did not even turn on to the full. And this is also the leading midfielders Lukas Leyva and Sergei Milinkovic-Savic appeared on the field only after the break. And the elderly by football standards Pedro looked against the background of Lokomotiv defenders so that it seemed that it was not 2021, but 2011. In the second 45-minute, the meeting quickly turned into a training session with an increased load for Lazio, but even in these conditions the railroad workers could not show anything intelligible. Whereas the Italians could well have brought the matter to defeat.

And this is sad. It’s not even about the result – it’s not a shame to lose to Lazio at a party, and no one is immune from defeat in a single case, Real will confirm. Another thing is much worse: the way Lokomotiv is holding the second European Cup meeting in a row is melancholy and despondency. And it’s difficult to call it a game – it feels like people go out to do hard, unloved work. To endure, to fight, to fight back – there is no particular smell of football here. Unless Angorin in Rome has not yet forgotten the skills inherent in Chelsea, and tried to show at least something intelligible.

And this despite the fact that the roster of the red-greens seems to be stuffed with young talents, and the club left 30 million euros on the transfer market in the summer. To show such dullness? How is it possible, against such a background, to pump and resell these guys at a high price, discouraging costs? With such a dull and provincial football by European standards, this is unrealistic.

The chance to catch in this group even for the third place and the League of Conferences looks just as unrealistic. Although on paper there seems to be potential for this.